Valapattanam IS case: NIA court sentences two accused to 7 years in jail, one gets 6 years

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has sentenced two accused to seven years' imprisonment and one accused to six years' imprisonment in the Islamic State (IS)-related case, in which a group from Kerala's Valapattanam attempted to migrate to Syria.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 17:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi has sentenced two accused to seven years' imprisonment and one accused to six years' imprisonment in the Islamic State (IS)-related case, in which a group from Kerala's Valapattanam attempted to migrate to Syria. The court sentenced the first accused Midlaj and the fifth accused UK Hamsa to seven years and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court also sent the second accused Abdul Razaq to six years' imprisonment and a Rs 40,000 fine. A bench of Justice Anil K Bhaskar dictated the order. The court found them guilty on Tuesday. The court sentenced the first and fifth accused to seven years each in three sections of UAPA and IPC. But they have to undergo only seven years of imprisonment. while the court also sentenced the second accused to six years each in two sections. But he has to undergo only six years of imprisonment.

The case was first registered at Valapattanam police station in Kannur district before the NIA took over the probe in 2017. Initially, the FIR was registered against Midlaj, Abdul Razak, Rashid MV, Manauf Rahman and Hamsa. Later, Abdul Khayum was arraigned as accused, while Rashid MV and Manauf Rahman turned approvers.

Abdul Khayum is currently absconding and is reported to be in Syria. Around 53 witnesses were examined as part of the trial. The case was probed by NIA deputy superintendent VK Abdul Kader. (ANI)

