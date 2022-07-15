U.S. to hold broad energy talks in Saudi related to Ukraine war, says official

U.S. President Joe Biden and his team will hold a broad conversation about energy security during talks in Saudi Arabia covering issues related to the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, the U.S. national security adviser said on Friday. Jake Sullivan was commenting after being asked about Saudi imports of Russian fuel oil.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, more than doubled the amount of Russian fuel oil it imported in the second quarter to feed power stations to meet summer cooling demand and free up the kingdom's crude for export, data showed and traders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)