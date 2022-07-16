Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore
She also underscored the importance of taking action at the G20 to address the global food security crisis, it added. Yellen met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, South Africa’s Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Treasury said.
