'Happy Street' initiative launched in Chennai to promote non-motorist transport for healthy life

In order to promote a healthy lifestyle, 'Happy Street' initiative has been launched in Chennai to encourage people to use non-motorist transport.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-07-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 12:30 IST
Visual from 'Happy Street' initiative. Image Credit: ANI
In order to promote a healthy lifestyle, 'Happy Street' initiative has been launched in Chennai to encourage people to use non-motorist transport. The event was held at Anna Nagar for which the roads are completely blocked from 6 am to 9 am on Second Avenue from Bluestar Junction to Nalli Junction.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M.Subramaniyan, Chennai City Corporation Commissioner Gagandheep Singh Bedi, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participates in the event and took party in various activities like cycling on the event. While speaking on the stage Minister M.Subramaniyan says, "This is very good initiative to create awareness about physical activities. Already at Chennai in ECR and Besant Nagar there are specific areas where transport has been banned where people can walk and cycling, Jogging. People still need awareness. This will be helpful to create such awareness".

"Happy Streets is all about having fun on the street. We can play whatever we want in the street. Limited opportunity to have fun on the road. Can play basket ball, Cricket, Tennis and whatever we want. We are planning in total of covering 52 week Sundays where 5 week in this Place and 5 week in another place with 8 locations across Chennai. Hope Chennai people have fun on this, Suganthan from the organizing team said". Happy Street initiative by various private organization along with Smart City Limited came up with idea to provide various activities to Public to create awareness about importance of Physical health and to lead happy life.

"This is new to Chennai. We are happy to be here. Our childhood activities are there. We are enjoying", SendhilNathan, a local. For this 'Happy Streets' initiative is the reason. Here people can play on Roads whatever they want. Elderly had a calm walk with their loved one, Where Children played Skating, Karatey, Table Tennis, Boxing, Playing with tired and Marbles and many more. Music and fitness activities also was organised in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

