Controversy Amidst Cricket Tensions: Defending A Team's Honor

Pakistani cricketer Salman Mirza condemns fan behavior toward player families amid the team's T20 World Cup struggles. Despite criticism, Mirza defends captain Salman Ali Agha, emphasizing players' intent to perform well. With a crucial match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan aims to end on a positive note.

Updated: 27-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:27 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In the midst of the tumultuous T20 World Cup, Pakistani cricketer Salman Mirza has stepped forward to defend his captain, Salman Ali Agha, while condemning fan behavior directed at player families. Mirza, a left-arm pacer, expressed that such actions are 'very shameful' and highlighted the inherent challenges players face.

Facing criticism for both his batting and leadership, Agha's struggles in the tournament have drawn ire. However, Mirza remains optimistic as Pakistan prepares for a decisive match against Sri Lanka. The outcome will potentially shape their semifinal hopes depending on England's performance.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's own challenges are evident following the loss of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to injury. Bowling coach Rene Ferdinands admitted the difficulty in maintaining team balance without the star player. Despite their own setbacks, Sri Lanka aims to conclude their campaign positively against Pakistan.

