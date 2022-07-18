Left Menu

Yellen: U.S. talks with India on price cap on Russian oil 'encouraging'

Yellen told reporters on Saturday that she had held productive bilateral meetings about the proposed price cap with more than six counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials on the Indonesian island of Bali. The Treasury said she met there with officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, Turkey and Singapore. Yellen spoke with her Indian counterpart before leaving for Asia, but did not meet him in Bali, a senior Treasury official said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:45 IST
Yellen: U.S. talks with India on price cap on Russian oil 'encouraging'
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as "encouraging" talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to drive down oil prices and make it harder for Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

Yellen, who arrived in Seoul on Monday evening, told Reuters in an interview en route to the South Korean capital that she was feeling generally positive about the initiative. "We'll see where they come out. The conversations I've had have generally been encouraging," Yellen said aboard a military aircraft on her way from Indonesia to South Korea.

A senior Treasury official said India had made no promises on the oil price cap, but was working with the United States and had not "expressed hostility to this idea". Yellen told reporters on Saturday that she had held productive bilateral meetings about the proposed price cap with more than six counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of a Group of 20 finance officials on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The Treasury said she met there with officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, Turkey, and Singapore. Yellen spoke with her Indian counterpart before leaving for Asia, but did not meet him in Bali, a senior Treasury official said. Other senior U.S. Treasury officials have been in touch with lower-level Indian officials as well, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022