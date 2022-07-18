Left Menu

Lt. General (Retd) Raj Shukla takes Oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC

In recognition of his service of the most exceptional order, the officer was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:30 IST
Lt. General (Retd) Raj Shukla takes Oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC
Represenative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt. General (Retd) Shri Raj Shukla took the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC at this afternoon in the Central Hall, Main Building of UPSC.

In a career spanning over four decades in the Indian Army, General Shukla has seen extensive service in the field - he commanded, an Infantry Brigade in Counter Insurgency Operations, the Baramulla Division along the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley and a Pivot Corps along the Western Borders.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College - Wellington, the College of Defence Management - Secunderabad and the National Defence College - New Delhi, the General Officer has served two tenures at the Military Operations Directorate dealing with Doctrines / Force Structuring and was the Director General, Perspective Planning, addressing issues relating to Military Futures and Force Modernisation. He has also been Commandant of the Indian Army's prestigious training establishment and think tank - the Army War College.

A professional aviator and powerful orator, General Shukla has an abiding interest in strategic - military affairs. He has authored close to 70 articles / publications and lectured / participated in more than 180 talks / seminars in India and abroad.

In recognition of his service of the most exceptional order, the officer was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022