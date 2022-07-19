Left Menu

Maharashtra: Flood situation remains grim in parts of Wardha due to incessant rainfall

Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim as the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-07-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 08:28 IST
Visual from Wardha district in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim as the region witnessed incessant rainfall with overflowing dams. Rescue operation continues amid normal life being affected.

Earlier on Monday, an Orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. As the flood situation continues to prevail in the Sironcha town of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the lives of people have been badly impacted as large swathes of land remain inundated in water.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people. According to a report from Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on Saturday, a total of 102 lives were lost in the rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1.

As per the SDMD, the death toll of animals, so far, stood at 189. Around 11,836 persons were evacuated and 73 relief camps were set up in the state, the July 16 report of Maharashtra SDMD revealed. Two deaths were recorded on Saturday, and a total of 68 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour.

Notably, several districts of Maharashtra have been facing the aftermath of torrential rainfalls, this season, after which the government of Maharashtra has positioned 13 NDRF and three SDRF teams in several districts of the state. At least 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, and Chandrapur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

