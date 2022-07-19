Coimbatore Book Fair to begin on July 22

After a gap of two years, the sixth edition of Coimbatore Book Fair will begin here on July 22 with organisers set to display over two lakh books.

The major attraction of the fair is a recital of 1,330 verses of Thirukkural by 3,000 students at one place on July 28.

The 10-day fair will see more than 300 publishers putting up stalls with over one lakh students expected to visit the kiosks, District Collector G S Sameeran told reporters here on Tuesday.

Three young writers will be presented with citations and Rs 25,000 cash award while archaeologist Kudavayil M Balasubramanian will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, he said.

The festival is jointly organised by the district administration, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), and the Booksellers & Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

