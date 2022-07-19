Left Menu

Coimbatore Book Fair to begin on July 22

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:55 IST
Coimbatore Book Fair to begin on July 22
  • Country:
  • India

After a gap of two years, the sixth edition of Coimbatore Book Fair will begin here on July 22 with organisers set to display over two lakh books.

The major attraction of the fair is a recital of 1,330 verses of Thirukkural by 3,000 students at one place on July 28.

The 10-day fair will see more than 300 publishers putting up stalls with over one lakh students expected to visit the kiosks, District Collector G S Sameeran told reporters here on Tuesday.

Three young writers will be presented with citations and Rs 25,000 cash award while archaeologist Kudavayil M Balasubramanian will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, he said.

The festival is jointly organised by the district administration, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), and the Booksellers & Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022