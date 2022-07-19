Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Biden to announce executive orders on climate -sources

"We are considering all options and no decision has been made," the official said on condition of anonymity.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive orders aimed at tackling the climate crisis on Wednesday during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, sources familiar with his plans told Reuters. The announcement is unlikely to include the declaration of a climate emergency, which would enable the use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems.

U.S. Senate Democrats and environmental groups have been calling for such a declaration in light of news that Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was not ready to support key climate provisions in Congress. A White House official said on Tuesday that Biden has made clear that if the Senate did not act, he will. "We are considering all options and no decision has been made," the official said on condition of anonymity.

