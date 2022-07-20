Putin: Gazprom ready to stick to its gas export obligations

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom was ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Tehran, Putin also said that Gazprom is not to blame for the reduction of gas transit capacity, including shutting down one of the routes via Ukraine to Europe by Kyiv.

