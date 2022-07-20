Left Menu

EU proposes target for countries to cut gas demand by 15%

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use 15% until March, which could be made legally binding if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe. The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:59 IST
EU proposes target for countries to cut gas demand by 15%
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use by 15% until March, which could be made legally binding if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe.

The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021. The Commission could make the target mandatory if it declares there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the European Union. The proposal needs approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. Diplomats from EU states are set to discuss it on Friday, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022