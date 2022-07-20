EU proposes target for countries to cut gas demand by 15%
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use 15% until March, which could be made legally binding if Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe. The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021.
The target would be for countries to cut their gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average consumption in the same period during 2016-2021. The Commission could make the target mandatory if it declares there is a substantial risk of severe gas shortages in the European Union. The proposal needs approval from a reinforced majority of EU countries. Diplomats from EU states are set to discuss it on Friday, with the aim of approving it at a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers on July 26.
