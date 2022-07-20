Libya resumes oil exports from Es Sider port - statement

Libya resumed exporting crude oil from Es Sider port, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

Libya's Waha Oil Company resumed production at its fields with an initial capacity of 15,000 barrels per day, which is expected to reach 30,000 bpd by the end of the day, the ministry added.

