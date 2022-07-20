Left Menu

Erdogan says new offensive into Syria to stay on agenda until concerns addressed -media

He also said the United States must withdraw from the east of the Euphrates river and halt its support for terrorist groups.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:37 IST
Erdogan says new offensive into Syria to stay on agenda until concerns addressed -media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A new Turkish offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria will remain on Turkey's agenda until its security concerns are addressed, President Tayyip Erdogan said, according to a text shared by the presidency, after talks with Iran and Russia's leaders. Erdogan, who announced earlier this year that Turkey would launch a new offensive in northern Syria against the YPG, held talks on Syria with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Tehran on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight, Erdogan said the three countries were united in counter-terrorism despite having different views on some Syria-related issues, adding he believes all three think alike regarding the YPG, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. Erdogan accused the YPG, a key U.S. ally in fighting the Islamic State in Syria, of "draining" Syrian petrol and later selling it to the government of President Bashar al-Assad. He also said the United States must withdraw from the east of the Euphrates river and halt its support for terrorist groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022