Left Menu

No safety issue in design of 700 MW PHWRS, Kakrapar atomic plant to start commercial ops by Dec: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:35 IST
No safety issue in design of 700 MW PHWRS, Kakrapar atomic plant to start commercial ops by Dec: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

An indigenously developed 700 MW nuclear power plant at Kakrapar in Gujarat is expected to start commercial operations by December, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh said during the commissioning of Unit 3 at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, “elevated temperatures” were observed in certain areas of the reactor building which have since been addressed by carrying out requisite modifications and improvements.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is building two 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar, which is also home to two 220 MW power plants. “There are no design flaws or safety issues in the design of indigenous 700 MW PHWRs,” Singh said.

He said in Unit-3, modifications/improvements required based on commissioning feedback have been carried out and their validation was also completed by the hot run.

“The unit is now being readied for startup and progressive power raise to full power in line with the regulatory clearances,” he said.

“The unit is expected to commence commercial operation by December 2022, after obtaining stage-wise regulatory clearances,” Singh said in response to a question put by Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor.

Singh also informed that Unit-4 at Kakrapar has achieved physical progress of 93.65 per cent as of June this year.

Among the other 700 MW PHWRs under construction, Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) 7 and 8 at Rawatbhata have achieved physical progress of 95 per cent and 80.8 per cent respectively. “In respect of Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) 1&2 at Gorakhpur, Haryana, various buildings and structures are under construction. ''In the ten PHWRs – Kaiga 5&6 at Kaiga in Karnataka, GHAVP 3&4, Mahi Banswara 1 to 4 in Rajasthan and Chutka 1&2 at in Madhya Pradesh, pre-project activities at sites and procurement of long delivery equipment have been undertaken,” Singh said.

The minister said excavation has also commenced at Kaiga units 5&6 in Karnataka.

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022