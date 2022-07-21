Left Menu

Putin, Saudi crown prince underline importance of OPEC+ framework - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 22:10 IST
Putin, Saudi crown prince underline importance of OPEC+ framework - Kremlin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

They gave "a positive assessment" of bilateral relations and discussed the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022