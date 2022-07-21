Putin, Saudi crown prince underline importance of OPEC+ framework - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 22:10 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone and underlined the importance of further cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.
They gave "a positive assessment" of bilateral relations and discussed the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, the Kremlin said.
