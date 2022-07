Kia Corp:

* KIA CORP: Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 2.2 TRILLION WON ($1.68 billion), UP 50% FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: https://bit.ly/3Pt5VLC Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,312.5200 won)

