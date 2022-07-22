Left Menu

Finnish parent Fortum has agreed to Uniper bailout deal with German govt - sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:41 IST
German gas importer Uniper, it's Finnish majority-owner Fortum and the Finnish and German governments have agreed in principle on a bailout solution to rescue the company from financial distress caused by thinning the Russian gas supply, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The deal would include the German government taking a stake and providing funding for Uniper, they said.

