USAID to provide Kenya with $255 mln for drought: administrator
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:16 IST
- Kenya
U.S. development agency USAID will provide Kenya with $255 million in emergency and development assistance to tackle drought, administrator Samantha Power said on Friday.
The Kenyan government says 4.1 million people in the East African nation are food insecure, up from 3.8 million in March this year.
