Centre advances paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu to September: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:18 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu has been advanced by one month to September of the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season following a request from the state, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

Usually, the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) runs from October to September.

On June 21, the Tamil Nadu government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to advance paddy procurement from October to September 2022.

''The Government of India vide letter dated 18.07.2022 has approved for the advancement of procurement period of paddy in Tamil Nadu by one month...,'' Tomar said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The minister also said that Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) are announced well before the sowing season so that the farmers can take an informed decision for sowing a particular crop.

