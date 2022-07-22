Libya's oil ministry says crude production at more than 800,000 bpd -statement
Libya's oil production is at more than 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will reach 1.2 million bpd by next month, the Libyan oil ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The country's oil exports at times last year reached 1.2 million bpd.
