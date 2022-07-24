Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine - foreign ministry says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles.
"Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kyiv regime's favorite address in a precision strike," Zakharova posted in Telegram. Zakharova's comment came after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of striking Odesa port a day after grain deal was struck with the United Nations, Turkey, and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.
