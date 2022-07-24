Biden's health has improved considerably, predominant symptom now is sore throat
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden's health has improved considerably and his predominant symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday.
Biden's cough and body aches have diminished considerably and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement