Cycling-Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:18 IST
- Country:
- France
Dane Jonas Vingegaard claimed his maiden Tour de France title after Sunday's 21st and final stage.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, winner of the two previous editions, finished second overall with Britain's Geraint Thomas taking third place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Geraint Thomas
- Tadej Pogacar
- Slovenia
- Tour de France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain suspects antitrust breaches in sports broadcasting
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source
Britain's Labour to put forward no confidence motion on Tuesday -source
Britain proposes dropping anti-dumping measures against Chinese steel
Political developments in Britain: No indication about its effect on India-UK FTA talks, says Goyal