‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ next month, apex trade body expects tricolour sales to pick up

With the government set to launch a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (hoisting of flag in every home) from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an apex body of the trading community of the country on Monday said it has taken the initiative to meet the huge demand for the national flag in the coming days. Since people were seen thronging markets in large numbers to buy the tricolour, it was expected that the demand for the national flag will go up significantly, Suresh Sonthalia, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national secretary, claimed in a statement. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15 and the central government has set a target to hoist the tricolour in 25 crore houses across the country. The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night and be machine-made besides the use of polyester. The move came as the government is going to launch the two-day campaign from August 13. CAIT has asked the manufacturers of flags to ramp up production to meet the high demand and also strictly adhere to the provisions of the national flag code, Sonthalia said. The trade body has asked its state chapters in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, and Rajasthan to contact the cloth manufacturers in their respective states and motivate them to make the national flag in large numbers, he said. Currently, various sizes of the national flag are available in the market with prices ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 150. CAIT has also planned to purchase the tricolour from Khadi Village Industries Commission and make them available to trade associations. The trade body is also motivating self-help groups of women to make the national flag in large numbers. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India.

