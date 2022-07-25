Left Menu

3 dead, 15 hospitalised due to food poisoning in 'Apna Ghar Ashram' in Rajasthan

Three people died and the other 15 were hospitalised after complaining of food poisoning at Apna Ghar Ashram, said the officials on Monday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-07-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:48 IST
District Collector, Om Prakash Bunkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three people died and the other 15 were hospitalised after complaining of food poisoning at Apna Ghar Ashram, said the officials on Monday. These people had consumed food at the Ashram located in Kota.

Reportedly, the incident came to light today morning after people started vomiting while some people did not wake up. "Some food poisoning cases were reported last evening. Three persons have died. Around 15 people have been hospitalized as a precautionary measure and are currently under observation. The medical team is on spot. Also, food and water samples are being collected for investigations. I think borewell water can be the reason," said District Collector, Om Prakash Bunkar.

The chief medical officer, Bhupendar Singh Tomar took note of the situation and said, "People including senior citizens, Physically and mentally challenged stay at the campus. 15 people are under observation. The samples have been taken. We have requested the authorities to initiate permissions for bacteriological and virological samples. People who consumed tap water were reportedly having serious conditions and we think that the food poisoning was water-borne." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

