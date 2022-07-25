Gazprom: Siemens Energy hands papers on gas turbine, sanctions issues remain

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received documentation from Siemens Energy on the turbine for Nord Stream 1, but it still has not cleared all the remaining issues and risks.

It said the issues related to sanctions imposed by Britain and the European Union still remained for Gazprom in terms of the turbine delivery to Russia and comprehensive maintenance of other engines for Nord Stream 1's Portovaya compressor station.

Gazprom also said that it has once again asked Siemens for immediate support in providing all the necessary papers and clarification of the remaining issues.

