Gazprom: Siemens Energy hands papers on gas turbine, sanctions issues remain
- Country:
- Russia
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received documentation from Siemens Energy on the turbine for Nord Stream 1, but it still has not cleared all the remaining issues and risks.
It said the issues related to sanctions imposed by Britain and the European Union still remained for Gazprom in terms of the turbine delivery to Russia and comprehensive maintenance of other engines for Nord Stream 1's Portovaya compressor station.
Gazprom also said that it has once again asked Siemens for immediate support in providing all the necessary papers and clarification of the remaining issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Britain
- Russia
- Russian
- Siemens
- Siemens Energy
- Gazprom
- Nord Stream 1
ALSO READ
Canada will return repaired turbine for Nord Stream 1, expand sanctions on Russia
WRAPUP 8-Russia threatens broad Ukraine offensive as U.S. presses China over war stance
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Ukraine's Donbas, killing six - local governor