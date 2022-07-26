China, Indonesia to enhance bilateral trade, deepen cooperation
China and Indonesia will enhance the scale of bilateral trade and further expand cooperation in areas including agriculture and food security, the Chinese foreign ministry said after a meeting of the countries' leaders.
The ministry statement followed meetings by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on Tuesday.
