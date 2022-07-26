Left Menu

China, Indonesia to enhance bilateral trade, deepen cooperation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:03 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China and Indonesia will enhance the scale of bilateral trade and further expand cooperation in areas including agriculture and food security, the Chinese foreign ministry said after a meeting of the countries' leaders.

The ministry statement followed meetings by President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Beijing on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

