EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.
EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15 percent from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying that "the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Ursula von der Leyen
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Moscow
- Vladimir
- Putin
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine down at 39.4 mcm on Monday
Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18