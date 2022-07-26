Left Menu

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15 percent from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying that "the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

