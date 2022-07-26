Left Menu

WayCool Foods to recognise innovative farming practices

Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods on Tuesday launched its exclusive awards programme Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards to recognise natural and regenerative farming initiatives.The awards aim to identify the technology-led innovations in agriculture and offer a platform for farmers to showcase their exceptional farming practices.We are launching this award as a Thank You to farmers, who are an integral part of the food chain ecosystem.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:18 IST
Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods on Tuesday launched its exclusive awards programme 'Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards' to recognise natural and regenerative farming initiatives.

The awards aim to identify the technology-led innovations in agriculture and offer a platform for farmers to showcase their exceptional farming practices.

''We are launching this award as a 'Thank You' to farmers, who are an integral part of the food chain ecosystem. The award has been launched with an aim to shine light on the hard work and dedication of the farming community in our country,'' WayCool Foods Head-Outgrow and Farmer Engagement, Sendhil Kumar said in a company statement.

''We want to celebrate their (farmers) achievements and bring to foray some of the best farming practices with technology interventions. We look forward to work with farmers closely and offer them support on all fronts,'' he said.

The Outgrow Kisan Pragati Awards is a platform aimed to highlight recognition of natural farming activities, farming innovations and women entrepreneurs in farming.

The company is inviting nominations from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, the statement added.

