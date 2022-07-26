Maha: Leopardess hit by vehicle in Gondia, attacks forest guard

A leopardess was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a national highway in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, and the animal later attacked a forest guard, a forest official said.

The animal was badly injured in the accident that took place on NH-53 between Sakoli and Lakni around 5 pm. But she managed to escape into an adjoining forest, assistant conservator of forest Roshan Rathod said.

When the forest team conducted a search for the injured animal, she leapt out of the bushes and attacked a forest guard, who sustained injuries on his legs and hands, he said.

The injured guard was shifted to Bhandara hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)