Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi - U.S. Treasury
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 07:54 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.
Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Treasury
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury Department
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Nadhim Zahawi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: Commercial wheat imports from India key supply line for Yemen, says top UN official
Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties
India expresses concern over Ukraine situation, reiterates path for dialogue
Ukraine war: Commercial wheat imports from India key supply line for Yemen: UN official
At least six people dead in Ukraine’s strike on Nova Kakhovka, Russia's TASS says