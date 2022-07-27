DJ sisters Nervo debut new track to raise awareness of child labour and trafficking

All time top-ranking DJ sisters Liv and Mim Nervo have written a new track – debuted during their main stage performance at the Tomorrowland dance music festival in Belgium – to raise awareness of child vulnerability, child labour and trafficking.

The track, composed by NERVO, for a collaboration with children's charity Hopeland and the International Labour Organization (ILO), was debuted to coincide with World Day Against Human Trafficking on 30 July and is set to be officially released later this year.

NERVO'S performances over three weekends at Tomorrowland, will raise awareness of these pressing issues, so that more people take action to end child labour and trafficking worldwide.

Around the world today, over 160 million children are in child labour , 79 million are in hazardous forms of work and 10 million are in modern slavery . The COVID-19 pandemic and increases in poverty have hampered efforts to reduce these numbers.

"Awareness of the issues and an understanding of the action needed are so important, which is why we welcome NERVO'S passion and commitment. We know what works and that's social protection to support families and tackle poverty, decent work and a fair wage for parents, and access to education for all children," said Lieve Verboven, Director of the ILO Brussels Office.

Governments have committed to fight poverty and end child labour by 2025 as part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. These commitments were restated at the Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in 2022 as part of the Durban Declaration .

"The numbers linked to the issue can be overwhelming, but it is a story of individual children's lives robbed of their potential. It can however also be a story of hope. We can change families' situations and children's lives for the better. By supporting families, child labour and trafficking can be eliminated. Education for all children is possible. It takes action from all of us – that's why Hopeland uses its platform to bring awareness to this cause and why NERVO'S involvement is a huge boost to our efforts," said Nick Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopeland and Deborra-lee Furness, Co-Founder of Hopeland.

NERVO will perform the track again during their last performance at this year's Tomorrowland festival on Sunday 31 July.