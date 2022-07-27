Left Menu

Ukraine's navy confirms work under way at Black Sea ports to prepare for grain exports

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine's navy confirmed on Wednesday that work had started at three Ukrainian Black Sea ports aimed at preparing for the resumption of grain exports. "In connection with the signing of the agreement on the unblocking (by Russia) of Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, work has been resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdeny," the navy said on Facebook.

"The departure and arrival of ships to seaports will be carried out by forming a caravan that will accompany the lead ship."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

