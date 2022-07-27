Cutting Spain's gas use by 7% would be an effort, not a sacrifice - minister

Reducing gas use by 7% as part of a European drive to boost stocks of the fuel would require Spaniards to be mindful of their energy consumption but would not impose great difficulties on daily life, the country's energy and environment minister said on Wednesday. European Union countries set out an emergency plan on Tuesday to use less gas and store more as a defence against any further cuts in volumes from Russia before the winter heating season.

Energy ministers agreed that all EU countries should voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% from August to March, compared with their average annual use during 2017-2021. But those with limited ability to export gas to EU neighbours can request a lower target, and a draft document seen by Reuters showed the reduction could be set at 7% if a country can show it has sent on most of the gas it can to EU neighbours.

Asked how gas savings could be made in interviews on local television stations, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said households could for example use electrical appliances differently, consider turning off lights, or lowering blinds. She also suggested electricity should be used over gas where possible. "We believe this does not require a sacrifice, but an effort, yes," she said.

Spain has limited gas export capacity but sent 18,761 gigawatt hours-worth through two pipelines to France last year, as well as exporting electricity to its northern neighbour when it experienced nuclear plant outages. Ribera told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday that Spain could make its gas infrastructure, which includes the largest combined liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification capacity in Europe, available to others.

She said the capacity of two pipelines to France could be increased, and more LNG could be sent by boat to countries including Italy. "It's good to think that better management of the infrastructure available in different European member states and more coordination can help deal with these crisis situations," she told Antena 3.

