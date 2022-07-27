Left Menu

MP: Luck shines on poor woman as she finds raw diamond while collecting firewood in Panna forest

PTI | Panna | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:57 IST
MP: Luck shines on poor woman as she finds raw diamond while collecting firewood in Panna forest
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Fortune smiled on a poor woman, who stumbled upon a 4.39 carat diamond when she went to collect firewood in a forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, famous for its precious stone mines.

As per the private estimates, the diamond may fetch up to Rs 20 lakh at the auction.

Genda Bai, a resident of Purushottampur, went to the forest to collect wood on Wednesday, but found a precious stone on Wednesday, diamond inspector Anupam Singh said.

''The woman later reached the Diamond Office and deposited the stone, which is a 4.39 carat diamond,'' he said. The official said that the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the woman after the deduction of the government royalty and taxes.

Talking to the reporters, Genda Bai said that she has been selling firewood after collecting it from the forest and also doing labour work to run the house.

She said that she has four sons and two daughters, who are of marriageable age.

The money received from the auction will be used for the construction of her house and marriage of her daughters, she said.

Panna, a district in the impoverished Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, is known for its diamond mines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022