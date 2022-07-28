Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Thursday, operator data showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,415,629 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, a similar level to the previous 24 hours.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity on July 27 citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 mcm versus 42.2 mcm on Wednesday. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were down slightly, data from pipeline operator Cascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,414,617 kWh/h on Thursday morning versus levels over 2,700,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day.

