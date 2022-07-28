Left Menu

Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were down slightly, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,414,617 kWh/h on Thursday morning versus levels over 2,700,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:18 IST
Russia-EU gas flows via Nord Stream, Ukraine remain steady
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady on Thursday, operator data showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,415,629 kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 0800-0900 CET, a similar level to the previous 24 hours.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to just 20% of its capacity on July 27 citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at around 36.7 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 mcm versus 42.2 mcm on Wednesday. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were down slightly, data from pipeline operator Cascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,414,617 kWh/h on Thursday morning versus levels over 2,700,000 kWh/h for most of the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022