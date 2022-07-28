Left Menu

German gas levy to cost several hundred euros per household - econ min

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:26 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

A levy on gas consumption for all customers in Germany will cost households several hundred euros, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"We expect it to be between 1.5 and 5 cents per kilowatt hour," Habeck said, adding that the money collected with the levy will be available to all gas companies that had to replace Russian gas imports and that the measure aims to stabilize the gas market.

