German gas levy to cost several hundred euros per household - econ min
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A levy on gas consumption for all customers in Germany will cost households several hundred euros, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
"We expect it to be between 1.5 and 5 cents per kilowatt hour," Habeck said, adding that the money collected with the levy will be available to all gas companies that had to replace Russian gas imports and that the measure aims to stabilize the gas market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Habeck
- Germany
- Habeck
- German
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany to stop buying Russian coal on Aug 1, oil on Dec 31, says deputy fin min
Women's Euro 2022: Germany confirm quarter-final slot after 2-0 win over Spain, Denmark defeat Finland 1-0
Financial regulator sees stormy waters ahead for Germany
Germany presents climate emergency program for transport sector after missing CO2 targets
Scholz welcomes Canada's decision to deliver turbines to Germany