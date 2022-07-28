Left Menu

Ukraine's grid operator says it received permission to expand electricity exports to EU

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:14 IST
The head of Ukraine's state grid operator said on Thursday that Ukraine would increase its electricity exports to Europe to 250 MW from 100 MW after being granted permission by Europe's ENTSO-E grid.

"We are continuing to earn (money) for the state and strengthen the energy security of the EU," state grid operator Ukrenergo CEO Oleksandr Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook, adding that the decision would take effect from July 30.

There was no immediate comment from ENTSO-E.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

