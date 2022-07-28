Ukraine's grid operator says it received permission to expand electricity exports to EU

The head of Ukraine's state grid operator said on Thursday that Ukraine would increase its electricity exports to Europe to 250 MW from 100 MW after being granted permission by Europe's ENTSO-E grid.

"We are continuing to earn (money) for the state and strengthen the energy security of the EU," state grid operator Ukrenergo CEO Oleksandr Kudrytskyi wrote on Facebook, adding that the decision would take effect from July 30.

There was no immediate comment from ENTSO-E.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)