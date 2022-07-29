Argentina president rejected resignation offer from economy minister - local media
Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 29-07-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 02:01 IST
Argentine Economy Minister Silvina Bataki offered her resignation to President Alberto Fernandez after just a few weeks on the job, local media reported Thursday.
Fernandez rejected the request, according to reports.
