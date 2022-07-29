'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Indian Coast Guard performs underwater flag demo

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo in the sea. "As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag," said ICG officials.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag of India in their homes to mark 75th Independence Day. Sources said it would transform the relation with the Tricolour from official to personal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on July 22 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

The sources said states have mobilized Self Help Groups (SHGs) for the production of flags and local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in. Ministry of Textiles has identified flag producers who are supplying flags in big quantities. State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13 to 15.

Various events involving people from all walks of life will also be organized at various locations connected with Freedom Struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.The Centre has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All post offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flag. Apart from physically hoisting the flag, there are also virtual ways to participate in this campaign. Ministry of Culture has launched a website https://harghartiranga.com/ where one can 'Pin a Flag' and also post a 'Selfie with Flag' to showcase one's patriotism.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India. With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 States, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programs ever organized in terms of scope and participation.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on timing of flag display. Machine-made flags are permitted in addition to hand-made flags.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings through day and night. The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags. (ANI)

