Mexico's Pemex says 1 dead, 1 missing after incident at Madero refinery

Mexican national oil company Pemex said one person was dead and another missing on Friday after an "incident" caused by a storm at the Madero refinery in the state of Tamaulipas.

Lightning caused a truck on site to burst into flames, Pemex said in a statement, causing an oil well to also catch on fire.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the body of an employee of contractor Amarelo Power was found, Pemex said, while an employee of contractor GMG was missing.

