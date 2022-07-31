Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets students, wishes for their bright future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:04 IST
Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), one of the students apprised the Chief Minister that after being impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on Mann ki Baat and discussion on examination, he achieved good marks in the 12th board exam with perseverance and hard work. The Chief Minister wished everyone good luck and wished them a bright future, CMO said.

Earlier on June 6, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education announced class 10th and 12th results 2022, said sources. This year, 77.47 pc students of class 10 have passed the exams, added the sources.

Class 10th student Mukul Silswal of Subhash Inter College, Tehri of Uttarakhand topped by securing 99 pc, securing 495 out of 500. Class 12th student Divya Rajput of SVM inter-college Haridwar, Uttarakhand, topped with 97 per cent, securing 485 marks out of 500.

In the presence of Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the examination results were released by the council. The result is available on the official website of the council. The overall result in the Intermediate examination was 82.63 per cent, in which the pass percentage of boys was 79.74 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 85.38 per cent.

The overall result in the high school examinations was 77.47 per cent in which the pass percentage of boys and girls was 71.12 and 84.06 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

