PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 1

Headlines Sunak announces long-term plan to cut income tax https://on.ft.com/3OOgac7 Investors pressure UV protective gear maker Beneunder to downsize HK listing https://on.ft.com/3OPEzhz Overview Former finance minister Rishi Sunak vowed to slash income tax by 20% in the race to be the next prime minister of United Kingdom. Investors are pressing Chinese UV protective gear maker Beneunder Ltd to downsize its planned listing in Hong Kong over concerns the company's advertising-heavy business model is unsustainable.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak announces long-term plan to cut income tax https://on.ft.com/3OOgac7 Investors pressure UV protective gear maker Beneunder to downsize HK listing https://on.ft.com/3OPEzhz

Overview Former finance minister Rishi Sunak vowed to slash income tax by 20% in the race to be the next prime minister of United Kingdom.

Investors are pressing Chinese UV protective gear maker Beneunder Ltd to downsize its planned listing in Hong Kong over concerns the company's advertising-heavy business model is unsustainable. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

