Second reactor at UK's Hinkley Point B switched off for decommissioning
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
EDF Energy, the biggest nuclear power provider in Britain, permanently switched off the second reactor at Hinkley Point B in Somerset on Monday, the company said on its website.
The reactor will soon start the defueling and decommissioning process. Hinkley Point B began producing electricity for the UK grid in 1976.
