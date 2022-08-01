Left Menu

Poachers kill more rhinos in South Africa to meet Asian demand

South Africa has seen an increase in the number of rhinos illegally killed for their horns in the first half of 2022, as the poachers shifted to hunting in private parks, the country's environment ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:06 IST
Poachers kill more rhinos in South Africa to meet Asian demand

South Africa has seen an increase in the number of rhinos illegally killed for their horns in the first half of 2022, as the poachers shifted to hunting in private parks, the country's environment ministry said on Monday. Ten more rhinos were poached countrywide than in the first half of last year, taking the total to 259. Poaching https://www.reuters.com/article/safrica-environment-rhino-idAFL8N2P70HB in the Africa's most industrialised country had already risen last year after a fall in 2020 linked to COVID-19 restrictions.

South Africa accounts for about half of the total endangered black rhino population on the African continent and is also home to the world's largest population of white rhinos, whose status is "near-threatened" rather than endangered. Conservation efforts and vigilance have increased in the world-famous Kruger National Park, leading poachers to shift to hunting in private parks and the KwaZulu-Natal province, data from the ministry showed.

"Recent trends in rhino-poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year," Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, said in a statement. Rhino-poaching often involves both local poachers and international criminal syndicates, who smuggle the horns across borders.

The ministry said demand for them is particularly high in Asia, where they are exported to countries including China, Malaysia and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022