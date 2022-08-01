Left Menu

U.S. SEC charges 11 individuals in $300 million crypto pyramid scheme

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 21:30 IST
U.S. SEC charges 11 individuals in $300 million crypto pyramid scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States.

Those charged included the four founders of the scheme named Forsage. They were last known to be living in Russia, the Republic of Georgia, and Indonesia, the SEC said in a statement.

