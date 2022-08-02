Left Menu

EU approves 3-billion-euro German green heating scheme

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government's 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets.

The 2.98 billion euro scheme would promote green energy until 2028, by offering grants from the German government to build district heating networks run on at least 75% renewable energy or waste heat, or decarbonize existing networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

