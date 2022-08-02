Marathon Petroleum profit soars on strong fuel demand
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:14 IST
U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, riding on a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.
Adjusted income was $5.69 billion, or $10.61 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $437 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from an $11.68 billion gain on the sale of the Speedway unit.
