Marathon Petroleum profit soars on strong fuel demand

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum reported a jump in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, riding on a surge in demand for fuel and refined products amid tight supplies.

Adjusted income was $5.69 billion, or $10.61 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $437 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter had benefited from an $11.68 billion gain on the sale of the Speedway unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)