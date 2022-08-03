Germany's Scholz: Turbine for NS 1 can be transported anytime

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday blamed Russia for delays in the return of a Nord Stream 1 turbine serviced in Canada. "It (the turbine) can be transported and used at any time," Scholz said during a factory visit to Siemens Energy in Muelheim a der Ruhr.

"The non-fulfillment of the gas supply contracts has no technical reasons whatsoever," the chancellor added.

