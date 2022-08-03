Germany's Scholz: Turbine for NS 1 can be transported anytime
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday blamed Russia for delays in the return of a Nord Stream 1 turbine serviced in Canada. "It (the turbine) can be transported and used at any time," Scholz said during a factory visit to Siemens Energy in Muelheim a der Ruhr.
"The non-fulfillment of the gas supply contracts has no technical reasons whatsoever," the chancellor added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- German
- Canada
- Scholz
- Siemens Energy
- Olaf Scholz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, gas supplies in focus
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Canada supports flood, landslide recovery efforts in British Columbia
Russian tennis player Kasatkina says she is dating a woman
Canada is foolish to snub international graduate students and scholar